While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for December 18

FDA endorses Moderna vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration has endorsed Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use authorization. Moderna and the FDA are now awaiting final approval from the CDC, if given the green-light there could be two COVID-19 vaccines on the market next week.

The FDA is making significant strides by endorsing two different manufactures in a week for emergency use authorization.

The FDA panel delivered a more overwhelming vote than Pfizer last Thursday, with 20 voting ‘YES’ and one who abstained. The final question for the panel ‘do the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks of those over the age of 18?’

“And that concludes the vote. It looks like we have a favorable vote,” said Kathleen Hayes, Designated Federal Officer, FDA.

Both vaccines have a high efficacy above 90% but for Moderna that percentage dips slightly for people over the age of 65. Pfizer is recommended for ages 16 and up. Moderna for those over the age of 18.

Vaccines’ safety for children. As front-line workers across the country receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, clinical studies are underway involving kids.

Earlier this month, Moderna announced the first adolescent participants were given a dose. Their study includes adolescents ages 12 to 17.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy adolescents in the U.S. Our goal is to generate data in the spring of 2021 that will support the use of mRNA-1273 in adolescents in advance of the 2021 school year,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

The company intends to enroll 3,000 adolescent participants.

In October, Pfizer shared the Food and Drug Administration reviewed an amendment to their Phase 3 clinical study to include adolescents from the ages of 12-15. Several sites are now enrolling participants between the ages of 12-15.

Today is deadline for federal COVID-19 relief bill. It’s a hurry up and wait moment on Capitol Hill as congressional negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package struggled through a handful of remaining snags. The holdups mean a weekend session now appears virtually certain, and a top lawmaker warned that a government shutdown this weekend can’t be ruled out.

All sides appeared hopeful that the wrangling wouldn’t derail the legislation, even as the chances for announcing a deal Thursday slipped away. After being bogged down for much of the day, negotiators reported behind-the-scenes progress Thursday night.

The central elements of a hard-fought compromise appeared in place: more than $300 billion in aid to businesses; a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit and renewal of soon-to-expire state benefits; $600 direct payments to individuals; vaccine distribution funds and money for renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.

But a temporary funding bill runs out Friday at midnight and the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune, said if there isn’t a deal by then, some Republicans might block a temporary funding bill — causing a low-impact partial weekend shutdown — as a means to keep the pressure on.

Experts discuss vaccine hierarchy. The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun, and the few available doses are mostly going into the arms of health-care workers and nursing home residents.

But what about in January, February and March, when more shots are expected to become available? Who should get those doses?

A federal panel of vaccination experts takes up that question at an emergency meeting this weekend. No matter what the committee decides, there will be differences from state to state.

The panelists are leaning toward putting “essential workers” first because bus drivers, grocery store clerks and similar employees can’t work from home. They are the people getting infected most often, and where concerns about racial inequities in risk are most apparent.

But other experts say people age 65 and older should be next, along with people with certain medical conditions. Those are the people who are dying at the highest rates, they say.

The group is scheduled to vote on the proposal Sunday, one day after it discusses a vaccine made by Moderna.

“I think we know this isn’t going to be perfect. We don’t have vaccine for everyone right away, so we’re going to have to make difficult decisions,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of an organization that represents the managers of state vaccination programs.