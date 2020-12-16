While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for December 16

Hoosier medical students answer call to help administer vaccine. Indiana needs support for its COVID-19 vaccine deployment and already hundreds of medical students have answered the call for help.

State health officials requested Indiana University School of Medicine to train students who will be on-call to administer vaccines. Within two weeks of the ask, more than 400 medical students had answered that call and an additional 209 IU nursing students signed up to help the vaccination effort.

Right now, primarily first and second-year medical students are coming forward to volunteer.

Brandon Toliver, a first-year medical student, signed up for this unique opportunity.

“This is probably one of the biggest volunteer opportunities that I will ever have,” he said.

As soon as next week, he could be giving a vaccine to front line workers in Indiana. Frontline workers are receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana and more people will get a vaccination in the weeks and months to come.

“Such a unique experience to be able to have to provide potentially some relief,” he said.

Vaccines for firefighters. With limited initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Indiana this week, priority is being given to healthcare workers, long-term care staff and patients, and EMS providers.

But what does this mean for Indiana’s firefighters?

According to the state’s vaccine allocation plan, emergency medical services (EMS) personnel are included in the Phase 1-A portion of the plan, and eligibility only applies to EMS providers who have physical or close contact, or face-to-face interactions with patients.

However, not all firefighters in the State of Indiana hold an EMS certification. According to a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS), about 70 percent of firefighters in the state are dual-certified, meaning they hold EMS certification and are emergency medical technicians (EMTs) or paramedics.

Drop in cases in some Midwestern states. After a punishing fall that left hospitals struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection’s accelerating spread on both coasts.

States including Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska have seen decreases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks. All, however, are still experiencing an alarming number of deaths and hospitalizations because of the earlier surge of cases.

With winter weather driving people indoors, where the virus spreads more easily, there’s no guarantee the improving dynamic can be maintained, doctors and public health officials say.

“We have a vaccine rolling out, but that doesn’t change the overall picture,” Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security told the Omaha World-Herald. “Things could still turn south pretty easily.”

Creating a COVID-free White House for president-elect Joe Biden. Three blocks from the White House, office space for more than 500 Biden transition staffers sits mostly idle. The government is shipping out laptops so staffers can work from home. President-elect Joe Biden, surrounded by just a handful of aides in Delaware, is using Zoom to oversee his plans to assume power.

But Biden soon will be entering a no-Zoom zone at the White House — just one sign of the challenges his new administration will face when it moves to Washington in the midst of a pandemic.

After months of making a virtue of the cautious approach his campaign and transition team have taken toward COVID-19, Biden’s prudence will be tested by technology and tradition when he arrives on Jan. 20.

White House computers don’t allow the popular video conference software Zoom or rival systems like Google Meet and Slack. Government-issue cellphones only gained texting capabilities a few years ago. And many employees will need to be present at the White House to access classified information.

Biden’s team has limited experience with staffing a physical office during the pandemic. His campaign went all-virtual in mid-March, clearing out its Philadelphia headquarters and sending staff back to their families in Washington, New York and beyond. His transition team plotted out his path to power entirely online.