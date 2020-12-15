While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for December 15

First Hoosiers to get vaccinated. A small group of Hoosier healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne’s Parkview Health and Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville received the first doses of the vaccine Monday morning.

Dr. Mary Elise Hodson, a pediatrician with Franciscan Health, is getting her vaccine in days.

“I’m really excited,” Hodson said. “When I found out this was being shipped and approved and available, I was ready to sign up!”

Vice President in Bloomington. Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to Indiana next week.

According to the White House, Pence will travel to Bloomington on Tuesday, Dec. 15, to tour a vaccine production facility.

He’ll also lead a roundtable discussion on Operation Warp Speed and efforts to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pence will return to Washington in the evening.

COVID-19 relief talks continue as Democrats push for state and local funding. Top Washington negotiators continued to reach for a long-delayed agreement on COVID-19 relief on Monday, but rank-and-file Democrats appeared increasingly resigned to having to drop, for now, a scaled-back demand for fiscal relief for states and local governments whose budgets have been thrown out of balance by the pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone Monday evening and continues to press for help for struggling states and localities. But top Democratic allies of President-elect Joe Biden came out in support of a $748 billion plan offered by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and hinted they won’t insist on a pitched battle for state and local aid now.

“We cannot afford to wait any longer to act. This should not be Congress’ last COVID relief bill, but it is a strong compromise that deserves support from both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. “We cannot leave for the holidays without getting relief to those Americans who need it.”

The message from Coons, a confidant of Biden, and a similar message from Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., came as a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a detailed COVID-19 aid proposal on Monday in hopes it would serve as a model for their battling leaders to follow as they try to negotiate a final agreement.

Colts capacity down to 10,000. The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday they will host less fans than they have been recently for the Dec. 20 home game against the Houston Texans.

Lucas Oil Stadium will allow up to 10,000 attendees for the game. For the last four games, 12,500 fans were able to attend.

Officials say the change was made due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Indianapolis and around the state. The team has been working with the Marion County Public Health Department on finding safe attendance levels.

Normally, Lucas Oil Stadium can hold 63,000 attendees.

International disparity in vaccine distribution. With Americans, Britons and Canadians rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West, even if the rollout will take many months. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher.

The ambitious initiative known as COVAX created to ensure the entire world has access to COVID-19 vaccines has secured only a fraction of the 2 billion doses it hopes to buy over the next year, has yet to confirm any actual deals to ship out vaccines and is short on cash.

The virus that has killed more than 1.6 million people has exposed vast inequities between countries, as fragile health systems and smaller economies were often hit harder. COVAX was set up by the World Health Organization, vaccines alliance GAVI and CEPI, a global coalition to fight epidemics, to avoid the international stampede for vaccines that has accompanied past outbreaks and would reinforce those imbalances.

But now some experts say the chances that coronavirus shots will be shared fairly between rich nations and the rest are fading fast. With vaccine supplies currently limited, developed countries, some of which helped fund the research with taxpayer money, are under tremendous pressure to protect their own populations and are buying up shots. Meanwhile, some poorer countries that signed up to the initiative are looking for alternatives because of fears it won’t deliver.