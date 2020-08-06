While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 6

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Teachers associations want more guidance. State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick is expected to talk later today about the impact the coronavirus has had on education. This comes as dozens of Indiana school districts have already reopened for in-person classes or are planning to in the coming weeks, and several teachers organizations believe the state is not doing enough to keep students, staff, and teachers safe.

Many districts have been told to do what they believe is best, but these teachers’ organizations we spoke with say this is a new situation for everyone and more help from the state would go a long way.

The Indiana State Teachers Association says having a benchmark that districts can follow to determine when a school is safe to open for face-to-face learning would help some districts who are struggling and also ease the stress of teachers and families about what is driving the decision for going back to in-person learning during a pandemic.

The American Federation of Teachers in Indiana echoes that message. They want the state to realize the pressure some teachers are under and to put protocols in place across the board to keep people safe from the virus. They believe schools should only reopen for in-person classes if teachers and schools are given PPE funding for safety resources and COVID-19 cases are under control. The federation says if the state can’t put things in place for educators to feel safe then they should be allowed to go virtual.

McCormick will talk more about this during a virtual press conference at 10 a.m. We will livestream it on our website.

Avon sees third coronavirus case. Avon Community School Corporation confirmed one of its high school students tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the third case at that school. The other two cases involved staff members.

At least seven central Indiana school districts have reported that either a student or staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. The total of coronavirus cases statewide is nearly 70,000.

Relief for entertainment venues. More help is on the way for Indiana entertainment venues struggling during the pandemic. State leaders announced $10 million from the CARES Act will go to places like museums, theaters, festivals, and community events.

Many venues have been closed for months because artists are delaying and cancelling performances.

Applications for funding open Monday on the Indiana tourism website.

Several Colts players opt out of playing. Thus far, a total of three Colts players are opting out of playing this season. Cornerback Marvell Tell and safety Rolan Milligan join linebacker Skai Moore in making the decision.

Players across the NFL have until 4 p.m. Thursday to decide whether to play.