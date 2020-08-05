While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 5

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Update on NCAA fall championships. Today, we hope to learn whether or not the NCAA will hold fall championships or not. This comes as more collegiate athletes continue to test positive for the coronavirus.

The NCAA tweeted a statement Tuesday night saying NCAA President Mark Emmert will give an update at some point today. Emmert’s statement said in part, “In order to ensure the health and well-being of college athletes, we have to consider all the implications when determining our next steps.”

Back in March, the NCAA canceled Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as the remaining of the winter and spring NCAA championships.

With the NCAA’s decision set to be announced today, the question is what the power five conferences will do.

The NCAA says the Big Ten could make an announcement on its revised football schedule today, but according to the Chicago Tribune, the conference commissioner is waiting to discuss the next steps., and he is talking with student athletes at each school for feedback.

The ACC is set to allow games to begin the week of Labor Day “if public health guidance allows.”

The PAC-12 announced a conference-only schedule after players wrote an essay to the commissioner, threatening a boycott if their demands — including revenue sharing — are not met.

The Big 12 will play 10 football games during the upcoming season if teams are able to compete amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SEC officials said teams will play a 10-game schedule against fellow SEC opponents with the season set to begin nearly a month later than originally planned.

Clearly, a lot of questions remain about what college sports will look like this fall in order to keep athletes and coaches safe. We will share updates as soon as more information is available.

Economic impact of Indy 500 with no fans. For the first time in history, the Indy 500 will run without fans. The loss of hundreds of thousands of fans also means the loss of millions of dollars to the local economy. Tourism officials estimate the month leading up to the Indy 500 usually brings in upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars to the Indianapolis area.

The revenue is spread across the city every year, but it’s especially impactful to Speedway businesses.

Speedway High School officials tell us they pull in about $20,000 a year just in parking. That’s a big chunk of their athletic budget. Homeowners also bring in money from charging for parking, and restaurants have some of their best days during the race.

Speedway officials know there is a level of disappointment, but they also know IMS made the best decision keeping in mind the health and safety of fans and the community.

Eli Lilly takes clinical trial on the road. Eli Lilly is taking its COVID-19 medication trial on the road to long-term care facilities across the country. Thousands of Americans have died from COVID-19 and a large portion of the deaths come from long-term care facilities.

To prevent more people from dying Eli Lilly, will conduct antibody clinical trials at many of these facilities. The antibody they’re using will hopefully reduce symptoms in people who are already infected and prevent infection in people who have yet to encounter the coronavirus. Eli Lilly will use customized research mobile units so researchers can support the study on site.

The hope is that this antibody trial and these mobile sites may pave the way to a vaccine.

Hoosier organizations urge Congress to fix paid leave loopholes. An estimated 1.5 million Hoosiers don’t have guaranteed emergency paid leave because of a federal COVID-19 relief law, and many Indiana organizations are working to change that.

Right now, companies with more than 20 employees but less than 500 employees are required to give at least two weeks of paid leave to those sick with COVID-19 or parents who need to stay home with their kids due to school and daycare closures.

The Indiana Institute for Working Families says it needs to mandate this for all workers—especially since COVID-19 cases are rising and schools are making last-minute decisions to close.

But the Indiana Chamber of Commerce doesn’t think this needs to be required by law.

President Kevin Brinegar says he is concerned about the impact it would have on Hoosier businesses, especially given the current economic realities. The chamber supports voluntary paid leave and says many businesses already offer it.

More Indiana schools report coronavirus cases. As Indiana schools continue to reopen, at least six are already reporting coronavirus cases. That includes Avon, Greenfield Central, New Pal, Plainfield, Brownsburg, and new this morning, Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh superintendent says a student at the high school tested positive. He says all recommendations from the Johnson County Health Department are being followed and there’s no reason for concern.

Several school employees, including staff members in Plainfield and Avon, have also tested positive for the coronavirus.