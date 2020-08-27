While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 27

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Mask mandate extended. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is extending the statewide mask mandate for at least another 30 days. It was originally scheduled to be lifted today.

Holcomb says the data doesn’t show we are ready to completely reopen or take off our masks. He says the reality is the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate isn’t where it needs to be.

Back in July, the Retail Industry Leaders Association urged Holcomb to implement this statewide mandate, but the Indiana Conservative Alliance has been against mask mandates from the start. They believe it should be voluntary everywhere.

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Box says while it may not be ideal, it’s what we can do as Hoosiers to stop the spread until we have effective medications and/or vaccines.

The terms and enforcement of the mask mandate are the same as before.

At this point, it will last 30 more days but could be extended again if we don’t see progress.

COVID-19 positivity map coming soon. The Indiana State Department of Health recently announced a color-coded map will soon be available to show the spread of the coronavirus in each county. It’s based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, the positivity rate, and the change in that positivity rate in the past week. The map is designed to help schools with their reopening plans. The ISDH says it will go live next week.

Study tracks asymptomatic COVID-19 in children. A new study by the IU School of Medicine shows children under the age of 10 can be asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.

An examination of at-large community testing results shows one out of 512 people randomly tested came back positive for COVID-19, but that “one” was a child with no symptoms.

Doctors at Riley Hospital for Children say there’s never been a study to look for coronavirus infection in children, and this result should give parents comfort at a time many youngsters are returning to school.

“I think the message to parents is continue to be cautious. I think the number of people with asymptomatic infection is not sky high, so when I think we take a general look at the risk/benefit of kids going to school, getting on school buses, the benefit probably does outweigh the risk as long as the rates remain low,” Dr. James Wood, Riley Hospital infectious disease specialist, said.

People under the age of 18 currently make up about eight percent of the coronavirus cases in Marion County.

New guidelines on getting tested. The Centers for Disease Control is reversing course regarding its guidance for getting tested. The CDC now says people do not need to get tested if they were exposed to the virus but aren’t showing symptoms. New guidance also doesn’t recommend those people self-quarantine. Instead, the CDC recommends they monitor themselves for symptoms.

Under the previous guidelines, testing was appropriate for those with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

Many doctors are puzzled by the updated guidelines. The CDC has yet to explain them.