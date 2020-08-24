While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 24

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Back to school for college students. Students at Indiana’s four biggest universities return to class today to begin the fall semester, but there will certainly be a lot of changes in place. In fact, some students won’t physically return to class—at least not yet.

Butler University announced over the weekend their decision to start the school year online. School officials said one of the key reasons was a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus. They said positive cases jumped from 0.5% to nearly 2%. Also, 50 students are facing penalties for violating Butler COVID-19 rules, such as hosting and going to parties.

Students will have until September 15 to decide if they want to withdraw from fall classes and receive a full tuition refund.

Meanwhile, at IU, students are getting ready to head to their classes in person, but class sizes will be much smaller. There are also signs on campus reminding everyone to social distance, and university officials say they are hopeful everyone will abide by these new precautions.

Both Purdue and Ball State are heading back to the classroom today as well with smaller class sizes. Students will be required to self screen before going to class. Everyone is also required to wear face masks.

Safe sites for e-learning. It is the second week of school for Indianapolis Public Schools students, and the district is providing more support for students as they learn remotely. IPS is working with several organizations to give students a safe place for virtual learning. Some sites open as early as today.

Each site will allow up to 90 students. Students will receive assistance with their work and small group classroom supervision. Also, breakfast and lunch are provided.

New Plasma treatment. The FDA approved the emergency use of a new COVID-19 treatment called convalescent plasma. President Donald Trump held a press conference Sunday evening to make the announcement.

Here’s how the treatment works—a needle will draw the donor’s blood, which is then pumped into a machine that separates plasma from blood. Then, the donor’s blood gets pumped back into their body and the plasma can be used on a patient who has COVID-19.

The FDA wants to make it clear this is not a cure. The authorization allows them to expand access to the treatment and gather more data. That includes putting it through randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials.

Some schools move to remote learning. Clinton Central is moving to remote learning because of the coronavirus. The school district says they’ve had 10 positive cases since the start of the school year. They say around 25% of their junior / senior high school students are considered close contacts and are required to quarantine. They’ll go to virtual learning for the next two weeks, and then they’ll move to a hybrid schedule after that. The elementary school will also go to virtual learning for the next week.

Center Grove High School and both middle schools are also virtual this week. The full e-learning schedule will last until Friday. Next week, the schools will move to a blended model for at least two weeks.

School officials say they’ll make a decision on what to do next by September 4. This change does not impact the elementary schools.