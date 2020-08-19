While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 19

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Rising coronavirus cases at Notre Dame. For the next two weeks, undergrad students at Notre Dame will attend class online. This comes after a big spike in COVID-19 cases. The university reported 89 new positive cases with the total number of cases now at 147.

All public places on campus are closed, no visitors are allowed in dorms, and groups are limited to 10 people.

University officials also say there are plans in the works to send students home if needed, but they hope that students heed the warning and slow the spread by following these new policies put in place.

Officials say contact tracing shows many of the new cases are tied to a couple of large off-campus parties where people reportedly didn’t wear masks or stay six feet apart.

Students started moving to campus on August 3, and classes started on August 10.

“We knew cases would go up with people coming in from all over the country and just human nature. We were prepared for some of that—not at this magnitude or this quickly,” Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County deputy health officer, said.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame students claim the university’s coronavirus testing program is falling short. Some students say they were denied tests. Others say it was not as easy to get tested as they were told it would be.

This spike in cases comes as students at several other universities in central Indiana, like IU, Ball State, and Purdue, move back on campus and head back to class next Monday.

Helping businesses bounce back from pandemic. This morning, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the newly-formed Downtown Indy Rebuilding and Recovery Committee will announce how they will help downtown businesses bounce back from the COVID- pandemic and where the money will come from.

City officials formed the committee to address the economic challenges of COVID-19, as well as social and racial inequity. The panel is made up of nearly two dozen entrepreneurs, executives, and community stakeholders.

Some of the tasks we know they were focused on include supporting existing black-owned businesses, developing hyper-local promotions to get Hoosiers back downtown, expanding downtown cleanliness programs, and reviewing safety and security issues.

The committee also aims to identify other ways to raise funds for downtown that are critical to the area’s long term success.

Funding for these initiatives will come from a few different places: Lilly Endowment Inc. grants, private/corporate support, and federal funding.

Speaking of federal funding, back in June, Marion County received $168 million from the CARES Act for COVID-19 recovery.bThis morning we could learn how much of that relief package, if any, will go toward rebuilding.

The press conference is set for 11 a.m.

Restricting tourists from hotspots. New York City has less than a 1% positivity rate for the coronavirus, and officials don’t want that to change. So they’re taking action to prevent a flare up.

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order yesterday requiring hotels and short-term rentals to deny room access to travelers from coronavirus hotspots if they don’t fill out quarantine forms.

The mayor is also urging New Yorkers to avoid traveling to coronavirus hotspots. If they do, the mayor says they must quarantine for two weeks.

Football season on hold. Greenfield-Central High School suspended its football season—effective immediately. That means all football games and practices through August 30 are canceled.

The school says it made this decision with players’ health and safety in mind after several confirmed coronavirus cases at the school.

Last week, Greenfield-Central High School moved to hybrid learning, which means half of students are in the building each day.