While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 18

2021 NBA All-Star weekend up in air. Many downtown events, conventions, concerts and sporting events are canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns. And now there’s another major setback—the NBA told the City of Indianapolis that the 2021 NBA All-Star game is unlikely to happen as scheduled.

The event was supposed to take place Presidents’ Day weekend with thousands of visitors expected for a weekend full of events.

This is another blow to downtown restaurants and businesses struggling to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owners say they rely on events like the All-Star game to get by and bring in extra revenue. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association estimates visitors make up 50% of business downtown.

Business owners are still hopeful the event will happen next year at a later date. The NBA says the season schedule for the 2021 season will be announced soon.

Covered Bridge Festival canceled. Coronavirus concerns prompted officials to cancel this year’s Parke County Covered Bridge Festival.

The annual event was set to start October 9, but last night, county commissioners decided to cancel it. One of the commissioners’ major concerns was how to enforce health guidelines for thousands of festival goers.

In a Facebook post, county officials said they still encourage people to come visit the “beautiful fall foliage and covered bridges.”

Jury trials resume. Back in Marion County, the superior court will start holding jury trials again next week after they were postponed earlier this year because of the pandemic.

Major felony trials will be the first cases heard. The trials will begin the week of August 24. Lower felony, misdemeanor, and civil trials will resume September 14.

There will be assigned seating and face masks are required.

Jurors who have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last month, are caring for someone with the virus, or are in quarantine have to notify the jury pool coordinator.

College basketball decision coming in September. The coronavirus pandemic has already altered the outlook of the college football season, so the next big question is how it will impact college basketball.

On Monday, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt released a statement about the season. He said the NCAA will provide an update in mid-September about whether the 2020-21 college basketball season will start on time or if “a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.”

That gives the NCAA one month to evaluate the pandemic.

NCAA basketball tournament earlier this year were some of the first events to be canceled because of the coronavirus.