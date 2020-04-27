While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 27

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

A new week in the coronavirus pandemic is beginning with a United States case count approaching 1 million and several cities and states preparing to loosen stay-at-home restrictions.

There have been 54,883 coronavirus deaths reported nationally and more than 965,000 cases of the virus in the US.

As the numbers continue to climb, several state and city officials are expected to announce plans to reopen their economies this week. A University of Washington model frequently cited by the White House coronavirus task force suggests that no state should open their economies before Friday — and many should wait much longer.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention added six new symptoms of the coronavirus they want people to know about. Those new symptoms are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or loss of smell.

Previously, the CDC only listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms.

According to the CDC, the symptoms generally appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The expanded list is significant because most testing sites require patients to have one of these symptoms before he or she is tested for the coronavirus.

Dental offices in Indiana will be allowed to reopen starting today. They will change the waiting room to allow for social distancing, and they will have a gate keeper at the door to interview patients and take temperatures.

For the staff, Dr. Brent Barta with West 10th Dental Group tells us most dentist offices already practice with a high level of protection against a number of infectious diseases, and the dental industry as a whole has universal precautions put in place.

We have heard from dentists who believe the re-opening is too soon, and some have even asked the governor to hold off.

Dr. Barta says his only concern is the supply chain of personal protective equipment (PPE) when offices reopen.

Additionally, doctors and veterinarians can begin performing elective procedures as long as they have enough PPE.

The NBA plans to reopen team practice facilities Friday in areas where local governments have relaxed stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an ESPN report.

Players will be allowed to voluntarily work out individually but not as a team, sources told ESPN.

The NBA plans to find alternative training arrangements for players in states where stay-at-home orders remain fully intact. The league’s move to reopen facilities doesn’t mean the season is starting anytime soon, according to ESPN’s sources.