While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 22

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Indiana small businesses could begin to reopen soon, and today is the deadline for those businesses to submit a COVID-19 safety plan.

There’s not a date for reopening yet, but Gov. Holcomb said it would be after May 1.

He likened the reopening to farming, encouraging businesses to plow the field and sow the seeds, so when the time comes they will be prepared with a plan in place.

Holcomb mentioned a list of things that should be taken into account. In addition to a cleaning protocol, physical distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and using sanitizer, he also encourages businesses to think about ways to redesign the workspace and limit visitation.

He also encourages businesses to limit travel whenever possible.

The recommendation suggests businesses should temporary close break rooms and employees bring their own lunch.

The state believes a plan will help protect not only consumers but employees and employers.

Holcomb says when the time comes, you don’t want to be the business that sits back and watches your competitors open when you’re not ready.

President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States” on Tuesday. But the executive order would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers.

Trump said he would place a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus. The order would include “certain exemptions,” he said, but he declined to outlined them, noting the order was still being crafted.

Indiana’s dental offices are preparing to open back up next week. The state could allow dentists with proper personal protective equipment to start as early as Monday.

However, the Indiana Dental Association told CBS4 some of the tools used in dentistry make it difficult to keep patients and staff safe from the coronavirus.

Steve Hollar, Vice President of the Indiana Dental Association and Chair of the IDA’s COVID-19 Task Force, explains that aerosol tools, like a drill, are necessary to maintain oral health. He also said proper personal protective equipment, like N-95 masks, are mandatory to keep staff safe.

Despite potential risks, Hollar said he agrees with the state allowing dental services to start up again. He said dental services are critical to human health.

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported.

The nationwide study with 368 patients is the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19, which has killed more than 171,000 people as of Tuesday.

The study was posted on an online site for researchers and has has not been reviewed by other scientists. Grants from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia paid for the work.

Researchers analyzed medical records of 368 male veterans hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infection at Veterans Health Administration medical centers who died or were discharged by April 11.

About 28% who were given hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died, versus 11% of those getting routine care alone. About 22% of those getting the drug plus azithromycin died too, but the difference between that group and usual care was not considered large enough to rule out other factors that could have affected survival.

Hydroxychloroquine made no difference in the need for a breathing machine, either.