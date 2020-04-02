While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

We’re expecting more executive orders to come from Gov. Holcomb today. The governor hinted it could include what’s next for Indiana schools. At this time, they have been ordered to stay closed until May 1.

Also, Holcomb said the next update on the stay-at-home order would come soon in order to give people advance notice and time to prepare. His current order to stay at home goes until April 7.

We’re expected to hear more at his briefing at 2:30 p.m. We will live stream the briefing online.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States is now over 5,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. They also report 8,600 people have recovered.

A majority of those deaths are in New York, which is considered to be the country’s epicenter for the virus.

Health experts say we’re still weeks away from the peak. The U.S. government’s foremost infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. will have “millions of cases” of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the virus even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office says they are investigating 82 claims of price gouging in central Indiana filed just within the last week.

Most complaints revolve around the cost of toilet paper, meat or cleaning products. Menards had the most complaints with 10.

You can report price gouging at IndianaComsumer.com.

Several city-county agencies are now offering drive-thru coronavirus testing for frontline Marion County employees.

The Marion County Public Health Department, the Managed Emergency Surge for Healthcare Coalition and the City of Indianapolis made the announcement Wednesday.

You can find the complete list of who is eligible here.

Also, Eli Lilly expanded their drive-thru testing to include employees of essential business and members of the vulnerable population which includes people 65 and older and anyone with a serious underlying illness.