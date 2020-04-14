While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 14

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Wondering where your stimulus check is? If it isn’t in your bank account yet, there will soon be a tool to track it.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced it will launch a tool by Friday allowing Americans to register and track their stimulus checks.

The free “Get My Payment” tool located on the IRS.gov website will allow taxpayers who filed their tax returns in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information as to ensure they get their payments sooner.

One of the largest pork processing plants in the U.S. is closed until further notice after nearly 300 workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The Smithfield Foods processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota employs about 3,700 people. Health officials said on Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the entire state work at the plant.

The closure could hurt the country’s meat supply, the head of the company warned.

Local seamstresses are using their talents to sew fluid-resistant gowns and masks for Eskenazi Health. By the end of the week, they hope to provide 2,500 reusable gowns to healthcare workers in need.

Right now, there are around 80 people helping to stitch these gowns through Stitchworks. The material comes from Dallara, which usually makes things for race cars. Eskenazi pays those making the gowns $9 for each one.

Stitchworks is still looking for people to help them accomplish their goal/ If you want to join them, find more information here.

The Indianapolis City-County Council adopted two measures allocating funding for COVID-19 responses, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications and the equipment needed to manage a pandemic-impacted election season.

One proposal authorized just over $2 million for the Marion County Elections Board to provide for mailing of absentee ballot applications and the equipment needed to manage an election season “unlikely to look like anything Hoosiers have seen before,” according to a press release.

The other approved $750,00 of additional funding for the Office of Public Health and Safety to provide for medical supplies, more frequent and thorough cleaning of public spaces, and to address the issue of capacity at the Marion County morgue.