While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 13

Indiana may hit the peak of the coronavirus pandemic Monday, April 13.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts Monday will be the tip of the surge as 273 Intensive Care Unit beds for coronavirus patients will be in use at Indiana hospitals along with 236 ventilators.

Both numbers are well below the state’s maximum capacity.

Statewide deaths reported Sunday were at their lowest daily level since April 6, and positive cases dropped for a second day in a row.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital, a week after being admitted due to “persistent” Covid-19 symptoms, a Downing Street spokesman said.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” Johnson’s spokesperson said, referring to the PM’s official country residence.

The 55-year-old was moved to intensive care on Monday. He spent three nights in the ICU and received “standard oxygen treatment,” according to his spokesperson, but the PM did not require mechanical or invasive ventilation.

The spokesperson said that on the advice of his medical team, the PM won’t immediately be returning to work.

North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan died from the coronavirus on Sunday, according to his son. Loggan had been in the hospital battling the virus for nearly two weeks.

The Internal Revenue Service sent out the first wave of stimulus checks to Americans on Saturday, the agency said.

Deposits will continue in the days ahead, starting with people who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit. Others — including people who haven’t filed returns, authorized direct deposits, or receive Social Security — will probably have to wait weeks or months before seeing their money.

The distributions are part of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March.

Under the economic relief package, individuals are due up to $1,200 and couples will receive up to $2,400 — plus $500 per child. But payments start phasing out for individuals with adjusted gross incomes of more than $75,000. The amount will then be reduced by $5 for every additional $100 of adjusted gross income, and those making more than $99,000 will not receive anything. The income thresholds would be doubled for couples.