Which businesses can remain open during executive order

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Governor Eric Holcomb announced another executive order that calls for non-essential businesses to remain closed at least through April 20. It also separates retail business into two categories.

“The first category is retailers that provide the necessities of life," said Joe Heerens, General Counsel to Governor Holcomb. "So think about food, think about medicine, think about office supply stores that allow people to acquire office supplies that allow people to work from home and continue their jobs.”

The exact wording of the order says

"Retail businesses providing the necessities of life include grocery stores, supermarkets, supercenters or mass merchandizers (provided they have a sizable food/grocery section such as Meijer and Walmart), specialty food stores, certified farmer's markets, farm and produce stands, convenience stores and gas stations, pharmacies, auto sales, auto supply, auto maintenance or repair, farm equipment, construction equipment, bicycle shops, hardware and supply stores, office supply stores, pet supply stores, club stores ( provided they have a sizable food/grocery section such as Sam's Club or Costco), building material and supplies stores (e.g., Lowe's, Menards7 Home Depot).

To be able to remain open, those stores are supposed to limit the number of customers allowed at a time, limit operating hours, and comply with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Starting at 11:59pm on April 7, stores not mentioned in that category will only be allowed to have curbside pickup or delivery.

That includes fabric and craft stores, where some people have been going to pick up supplies for homemade masks.

“I have two different groups we have gotten fabric to for some masks," said Susan Hill, who owns Griffon Fabrics in Carmel.

Griffon has been closed for a few weeks but has taken orders from customers to pick up. She's had to furlough her employees and is anxious to get back to business soon.

“That's whats scary is we don’t know," Hill said. "You know, when it first started you think, ‘Oh okay, a couple weeks, we can weather that, get back to it.’ But a couple weeks turns to a month, and a month looks like it may be two months.”

As more business prepare to shut down, more Hoosiers are asked to stay home as the country braces itself for a rough week ahead.

“What we do today, what we do tomorrow, is going to have a direct impact on where we find ourselves two weeks from now," Holcomb said during the announcement.

The order does not specifically mention liquor stores as essential business, but it does allow for gun stores to remain open.