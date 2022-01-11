Where people in Indianapolis are moving to most

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Indianapolis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 286

– Migration from San Francisco to Indianapolis: 238 (#83 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 48 to San Francisco

#49. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 288

– Migration from Las Vegas to Indianapolis: 953 (#16 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 665 to Indianapolis

#48. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 293

– Migration from Nashville to Indianapolis: 287 (#47 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 6 to Nashville

#47. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 295

– Migration from Columbia to Indianapolis: 121 (#50 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 174 to Columbia

#46. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 308

– Migration from Jacksonville to Indianapolis: 387 (#31 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 79 to Indianapolis

#45. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 351

– Migration from Durham to Indianapolis: 174 (#36 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 177 to Durham

#44. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 355

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Indianapolis: 118 (#63 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 237 to Salt Lake City

#43. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 380

– Migration from Baltimore to Indianapolis: 178 (#92 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 202 to Baltimore

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 390

– Migration from Boston to Indianapolis: 265 (#79 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 125 to Boston

#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 395

– Migration from Philadelphia to Indianapolis: 329 (#92 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 66 to Philadelphia

#40. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 401

– Migration from Gulfport to Indianapolis: 5 (#152 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 396 to Gulfport

#39. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 418

– Migration from Raleigh to Indianapolis: 143 (#61 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 275 to Raleigh

#38. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 428

– Migration from Houston to Indianapolis: 869 (#38 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 441 to Indianapolis

#37. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 428

– Migration from Cleveland to Indianapolis: 112 (#81 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 316 to Cleveland

#36. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 439

– Migration from Grand Rapids to Indianapolis: 230 (#22 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

– Net migration: 209 to Grand Rapids

#35. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 452

– Migration from Miami to Indianapolis: 857 (#38 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 405 to Indianapolis

#34. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 464

– Migration from Austin to Indianapolis: 289 (#53 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 175 to Austin

#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 518

– Migration from Minneapolis to Indianapolis: 568 (#41 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 50 to Indianapolis

#32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 521

– Migration from Denver to Indianapolis: 338 (#65 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 183 to Denver

#31. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 527

– Migration from St. Louis to Indianapolis: 594 (#27 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 67 to Indianapolis

#30. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 530

– Migration from San Antonio to Indianapolis: 73 (#146 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 457 to San Antonio

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 547

– Migration from Los Angeles to Indianapolis: 719 (#71 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 172 to Indianapolis

#28. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 558

– Migration from Detroit to Indianapolis: 441 (#47 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 117 to Detroit

#27. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 586

– Migration from New York to Indianapolis: 1,382 (#71 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 796 to Indianapolis

#26. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 591

– Migration from Charlotte to Indianapolis: 419 (#44 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 172 to Charlotte

#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 592

– Migration from Kansas City to Indianapolis: 358 (#40 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 234 to Kansas City

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 596

– Migration from Orlando to Indianapolis: 566 (#31 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 30 to Orlando

#23. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 613

– Migration from Elkhart to Indianapolis: 1,395 (#2 most common destination from Elkhart)

– Net migration: 782 to Indianapolis

#22. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 625

– Migration from Columbus to Indianapolis: 603 (#23 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 22 to Columbus

#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 655

– Migration from Atlanta to Indianapolis: 963 (#45 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 308 to Indianapolis

#20. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 662

– Migration from Knoxville to Indianapolis: 291 (#16 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 371 to Knoxville

#19. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 684

– Migration from Dayton to Indianapolis: 227 (#22 most common destination from Dayton)

– Net migration: 457 to Dayton

#18. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 688

– Migration from Cape Coral to Indianapolis: 196 (#25 most common destination from Cape Coral)

– Net migration: 492 to Cape Coral

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 722

– Migration from Washington to Indianapolis: 392 (#112 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 330 to Washington

#16. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 756

– Migration from Michigan City to Indianapolis: 1,184 (#1 most common destination from Michigan City)

– Net migration: 428 to Indianapolis

#15. Kokomo, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Kokomo in 2015-2019: 884

– Migration from Kokomo to Indianapolis: 926 (#1 most common destination from Kokomo)

– Net migration: 42 to Indianapolis

#14. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 962

– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Indianapolis: 1,542 (#5 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Net migration: 580 to Indianapolis

#13. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

– Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 1,038

– Migration from South Bend to Indianapolis: 667 (#4 most common destination from South Bend)

– Net migration: 371 to South Bend

#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,129

– Migration from Tampa to Indianapolis: 506 (#50 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 623 to Tampa

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,236

– Migration from Phoenix to Indianapolis: 417 (#61 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 819 to Phoenix

#10. Columbus, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 1,318

– Migration from Columbus to Indianapolis: 907 (#1 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 411 to Columbus

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,379

– Migration from Dallas to Indianapolis: 419 (#72 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 960 to Dallas

#8. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 1,439

– Migration from Evansville to Indianapolis: 672 (#2 most common destination from Evansville)

– Net migration: 767 to Evansville

#7. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 1,443

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis: 1,547 (#1 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 104 to Indianapolis

#6. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 1,897

– Migration from Cincinnati to Indianapolis: 1,334 (#7 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 563 to Cincinnati

#5. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 2,817

– Migration from Lafayette to Indianapolis: 1,781 (#1 most common destination from Lafayette)

– Net migration: 1,036 to Lafayette

#4. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 2,930

– Migration from Terre Haute to Indianapolis: 1,937 (#1 most common destination from Terre Haute)

– Net migration: 993 to Terre Haute

#3. Muncie, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 3,546

– Migration from Muncie to Indianapolis: 2,101 (#1 most common destination from Muncie)

– Net migration: 1,445 to Muncie

#2. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 4,716

– Migration from Bloomington to Indianapolis: 2,905 (#1 most common destination from Bloomington)

– Net migration: 1,811 to Bloomington

#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 4,780

– Migration from Chicago to Indianapolis: 6,693 (#5 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 1,913 to Indianapolis

