The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Indiana are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Indiana in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#30. Wyoming

– Moved from Indiana to Wyoming in 2019: 616

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Indiana in 2019: 118

— #28 most common destination from Wyoming

#29. New Jersey

– Moved from Indiana to New Jersey in 2019: 664

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Indiana in 2019: 1,391

— #23 most common destination from New Jersey

#28. Oregon

– Moved from Indiana to Oregon in 2019: 681

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Indiana in 2019: 951

— #26 most common destination from Oregon

#27. South Dakota

– Moved from Indiana to South Dakota in 2019: 771

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to Indiana in 2019: 409

— #21 most common destination from South Dakota

#26. Iowa

– Moved from Indiana to Iowa in 2019: 836

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Indiana in 2019: 1,744

— #13 most common destination from Iowa

#25. Massachusetts

– Moved from Indiana to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,366

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Indiana in 2019: 469

— #33 most common destination from Massachusetts

#24. New York

– Moved from Indiana to New York in 2019: 1,470

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Indiana in 2019: 4,199

— #21 most common destination from New York

#23. South Carolina

– Moved from Indiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,596

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312

— #17 most common destination from South Carolina

#22. Kansas

– Moved from Indiana to Kansas in 2019: 1,609

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,349

— #13 most common destination from Kansas

#21. Wisconsin

– Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962

— #14 most common destination from Wisconsin

#20. Minnesota

– Moved from Indiana to Minnesota in 2019: 2,085

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Indiana in 2019: 1,599

— #18 most common destination from Minnesota

#19. Washington

– Moved from Indiana to Washington in 2019: 2,244

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Indiana in 2019: 2,186

— #24 most common destination from Washington

#18. Utah

– Moved from Indiana to Utah in 2019: 2,256

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Indiana in 2019: 490

— #32 most common destination from Utah

#17. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331

— #15 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#16. Oklahoma

– Moved from Indiana to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,397

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Indiana in 2019: 986

— #20 most common destination from Oklahoma

#15. Virginia

– Moved from Indiana to Virginia in 2019: 2,413

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Indiana in 2019: 2,096

— #28 most common destination from Virginia

#14. Georgia

– Moved from Indiana to Georgia in 2019: 3,020

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Indiana in 2019: 2,117

— #24 most common destination from Georgia

#13. Colorado

– Moved from Indiana to Colorado in 2019: 3,114

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Indiana in 2019: 2,050

— #31 most common destination from Colorado

#12. Arizona

– Moved from Indiana to Arizona in 2019: 3,156

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Indiana in 2019: 4,067

— #13 most common destination from Arizona

#11. Alabama

– Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481

— #18 most common destination from Alabama

#10. California

– Moved from Indiana to California in 2019: 4,923

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255

— #26 most common destination from California

#9. Tennessee

– Moved from Indiana to Tennessee in 2019: 5,630

— 4.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169

— #17 most common destination from Tennessee

#8. North Carolina

– Moved from Indiana to North Carolina in 2019: 5,646

— 4.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054

— #12 most common destination from North Carolina

#7. Missouri

– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811

— 4.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373

— #17 most common destination from Missouri

#6. Texas

– Moved from Indiana to Texas in 2019: 6,244

— 4.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095

— #23 most common destination from Texas

#5. Michigan

– Moved from Indiana to Michigan in 2019: 11,026

— 7.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Indiana in 2019: 8,509

— #5 most common destination from Michigan

#4. Kentucky

– Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424

— 8.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483

— #2 most common destination from Kentucky

#3. Ohio

– Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714

— 8.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038

— #5 most common destination from Ohio

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156

— 12.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328

— #1 most common destination from Illinois

#1. Florida

– Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175

— 12.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926

— #15 most common destination from Florida