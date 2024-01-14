(WXIN/WTTV) — The Hoosier State is a little below average in comparison to others in the US, at least according to a new study.

The study, which was conducted by US News & World Report, analyzed thousands of data points to compile a list ranking the “Best States” in the country and how well the states “perform for their citizens.”

“Some states shine in health care,” the article reads. “Some soar in education. Some excel in both – or in much more.”

In addition to both health care and education, the 90-year-old publication also analyzed a state’s economy, infrastructure, internet access, public safety, natural environment, fiscal stability and opportunities it affords its residents.

So, where did Indiana fall in the rankings? Just below average at 29th out of 50.

“More weight was accorded to some categories than others, based on a survey of what matters most to people,” the outlet explained. “Health care and education were weighted most heavily. Then came state economies, infrastructure, and the opportunity states offer their citizens. Fiscal stability followed closely in weighting, followed by measures of crime and corrections and a state’s natural environment.”

As such, Indiana in total fell below 25+ other states, landing in between Maine at 28th and Missouri at 30th.

This ranking comes despite the fact that Indiana was ranked in the top half of several categories analyzed, including Opportunity (7th), Education (17th), Crime (22nd) and Fiscal Stability (25th).

However, other categories weighed the state down with poor performances. The two lowest categories the state placed in were Health Care (43rd) and Natural Environment (50th).

Despite not placing in the top 25 for the outlet’s Best States list, US News and World Report has Indiana on the rise. In 2021, the Hoosier State ranked three spots lower (32nd) than in 2024.

Topping off the list of best states was Utah placing first, Washington second and Idaho third. Louisiana, Alaska and Mississippi were at the bottom, placing 50th, 49th and 48th respectively.

For more information on the outlet’s findings about the Hoosier State, click here. Alternatively, you can click here for a full list of the Best States.