Tuesday was the wettest day of the summer for Indianapolis. With 1.21″ of rain it was the wettest day in almost five months. A frontal boundary draped over the state kept clouds and rain around all day. The front will slide south of Indiana Wednesday. We’ll have fog and a few isolated showers in the morning and skies will clear after noon.

After 20 days with high temperatures in the 90s our weather will be more comfortable for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. We’ll have sunny skies with lower humidity through the weekend with our next chance for rain coming Sunday.

We have a four inch summer rainfall deficit but most crops are in good shape.

