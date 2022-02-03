When Indianapolis neighborhoods will get cleared from the winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — With more snow coming down across Indianapolis, many residents may be wondering when they will be able to get out of their neighborhood.

Ahead of the winter storm, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) warned people that people living off the major thoroughfares may have to wait longer until their roads are cleared.

“Our main priority is we’ve got to get major thoroughfares open so that emergency personnel can get people to hospitals or things like that,” said Parker. “We have contractors on standby, but those types of things are done when a storm is completed, not during the storm. So our major focus is to keep the health and safety of the residents of the city in one piece and then also make sure that commerce can continue for those that have to get to work.”

On Thursday, the DPW said they plan to contract snow plow vendors to plow residential streets. This process will likely start Friday.

The DPW said vendors are contracted for a single pass along each public, residential street in neighborhoods across Indianapolis. This includes the connector network of streets and beyond. Private neighborhood streets and those roadways not under City of Indianapolis maintenance jurisdiction will not be plowed.

While vendors are plowing the streets, the DPW said people should get as close to the curb as possible, or park in off-street locations if possible.

The combination of the powdery snow and stronger wind flow will create near whiteout conditions in some spots, under a heavier snow pocket.

Indy DPW continues to warn against any unnecessary travel throughout the rest of the weather event, advising residents to work from home if possible. Staying off of roadways helps to prioritize emergency vehicles and allows plow drivers plenty of space to clear roads.

If driving is necessary, motorists are urged to drive with care, especially on bridge overpasses or locations known to get slippery. Leave plenty of time to safely reach your destination, allow plenty of clearance near other vehicles, and keep at least three car lengths between your vehicle and Snow Force trucks.

Residents who park cars along the regular plow routes should park off-street if possible. Any lane or space where a car is parked is an area that is unable to be plowed. The DPW said moving snow out of the middle of the street can sometimes necessitate moving it into a parking lane.

