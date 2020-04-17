What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr wears a protective mask as he lowers the gavel in a nearly empty chamber to open the session on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Jefferson City, Missouri. The Missouri House adjusted its procedures to limit the number of lawmakers on the floor at any time as a precaution against the coronavirus. But lawmakers still were required to enter the chamber to vote, because remote voting was not permitted.(Tim Bommel/Missouri House of Representatives via AP)

President Donald Trump appears to be encouraging resistance to stay-at-home orders aimed at containing the coronavirus that has thrown millions of Americans out of work. But some governors say they badly need help from Washington in expanding testing before they can safely lift them.

A day after Trump gave U.S. governors a road map for recovering from the pandemic’s financial pain and told them they could call the shots, he ramped up pressure on three Democratic states in a series of tweets: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA.”

Meanwhile, the accuracy of figures that governments rely on to make crucial decisions — including whether it is safe enough to ease lockdowns — was being openly questioned as many countries, including China, revised up sharply their death tolls.

6.8: China’s economy shrank by 6.8% from a year earlier in the quarter ending in March after factories, offices and shopping malls were closed to contain the outbreak, official data showed Friday.

BICYCLE DELIVERY: No fans were cheering, but Italian professional cyclist Davide Martinelli achieved a victory of a different sort. He is using his bike to help deliver medicine to elderly residents and others in need during the pandemic.

MAIL SAFETY: Is it safe to open your mail during the pandemic?