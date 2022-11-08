Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day in Indiana and the rest of the United States. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for reelection, including Indiana’s nine representatives. Hoosiers will also vote for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Todd Young. The Republican is up for reelection against Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.

The majority of positions in the Indiana General Assembly are also on the ballot for the midterm elections. All 100 seats in the Indiana House of Representatives and half (25) of the Indiana State Senate’s 50 seats are up for election in 2022.

Election Day Fast Facts

Polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Indiana. Any voter who is in line by 6 p.m. can participate.

You must have a valid photo ID and be registered to cast your ballot.

If you’re unsure of your voting status, you can check here. You will have to provide your legal name, date of birth, and county of registration.

If you need information on where you can vote, find your polling location at the Voter Portal on the Secretary of State’s website.

Key Races in Indiana

Libertarian James Sceniak, middle, speaks as Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young, left, and Democrat Thomas McDermott listen during a U.S. Senate debate Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, Pool)

U.S. Senate : Incumbent Todd Young (R) is running to retain the seat he won in 2016. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott (D) and James Sceniak (L), a behavior therapist, are his challengers. Young served in the United States Marines Corp and was the U.S. representative for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District before winning his Senate seat. Tom McDermott has served as Hammond’s mayor since 2004. According to his campaign’s website, Sceniak works with children with autism in his behavior therapist role. The Senate is currently split down the middle, with 50 Republican senators, and 48 Democratic senators (plus 2 Independent senators that caucus with the Democrats).

: Incumbent Todd Young (R) is running to retain the seat he won in 2016. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott (D) and James Sceniak (L), a behavior therapist, are his challengers. Young served in the United States Marines Corp and was the U.S. representative for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District before winning his Senate seat. Tom McDermott has served as Hammond’s mayor since 2004. According to his campaign’s website, Sceniak works with children with autism in his behavior therapist role. The Senate is currently split down the middle, with 50 Republican senators, and 48 Democratic senators (plus 2 Independent senators that caucus with the Democrats). U.S. House of Representatives : Democrats currently have a slight edge in the House with a 220-212 majority. Three seats are vacant, including the seat once held by Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car crash in August. Indiana has nine seats in the House. Six are currently held by Republicans, two by Democrats, plus Walorski’s former seat. Indiana District 7: Incumbent André Carson (D) represents District 7, which covers Marion County and has been a Democratic stronghold since the 1970s. Republican Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian Gavin Maple are running against Carson. Indiana District 5: Incumbent Victoria Spartz (R) is running for her second term. District 5 covers the north end of Marion County and the surrounding area. Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake is challenging Spartz.

: Democrats currently have a slight edge in the House with a 220-212 majority. Three seats are vacant, including the seat once held by Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car crash in August. Indiana has nine seats in the House. Six are currently held by Republicans, two by Democrats, plus Walorski’s former seat. Secretary of State: Incumbent Holli Sullivan was defeated by Diego Morales in the Republican primary in May. Morales, who has faced fraud allegations, is running against Democrat Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer.

Election results

Counties will begin sharing their election results after the polls close at 6 p.m. CBS4 is your election headquarters, and you can track the results here.