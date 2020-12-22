What you need to know before taking flight this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Are you planning on flying out of state to see family during the holidays this year? If so, you can expect a few pandemic changes that may not be so merry and bright.

Masks are required at the Indianapolis International Airport. They will have free masks at guests services as well as TSA checkpoints. There will also be vending machines with PPE and travel items in case you forget anything. TSA will be allowing some leeway on COVID prevention items that may normally be barred from your carry-on.

“TSA is allowing up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer, so that’s a lot more during the pandemic than the amount on liquid we are allowing,” explained Sonny Lorrius, a spokesperson for TSA.

Lorrius suggested travelers research restrictions for their destinations as well. All too often, states will require a negative PCR COVID test within 72 hours of arrival, or make you quarantine for 14 days. Antigen tests are quicker and often cheaper COVID tests, but they may not satisfy state requirements.

“[PCR tests] actually tell you there is live active virus in your system,” explained Vipin Adhlakha, owner and president of Aria Diagnostics. Aria operates a private, local testing facility.

“An antigen test doesn’t look for the virus itself, it looks for a protein created by the virus. The antigen will give you a negative if it’s early in the infection.”

While you may need that test 72 hours before flying, various state testing sites are operating on four to six day turn arounds for results. At times, that can leave passengers without receiving an answer until they return from their entire trip.

“The reason you are seeing these delays with other testing facilities is because there’s multiple parties involved,” detailed Adhlakha, “Aria Diagnostics, we handle the entire supply chain, and all the logistics. A lot of times we are resulting tests in 24 to 30 hours.”

The catch to private testing sites is some may require a fee. Adhlakha said only the PCR test can be submitted to your insurance company. It can be submitted by the patient afterwards, or may be handled by a doctor or telehealth office if they are referring you to get tested.

“It is covered because insurance companies have identified that as the gold standard for testing,” said Adhlakha.

It is recommended that passengers also get tested once they return home in case they were exposed while away.

Aria Diagnostics suggests doing so within three days of coming back, as it typically takes three days to show a positive test result.