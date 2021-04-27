What you need to know about in-person commencement for central Indiana colleges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In just a few weeks, thousands of central Indiana college students will say, “Goodbye,” to their books, and head into the real world. For the first time since the pandemic began, some of those students will be doing so at in-person commencement.

“The President really wanted a face-to-face commencement for students in Spring,” details Christine Pass, Purdue’s Senior Assistant Registrar. She says the school also spoke to students, “They just wanted a ceremony. They didn’t care even if it was just them.”

Purdue will hold their ceremony at Ross-Ade stadium. Students are limited to just two guests, and friends and family will be seated down the sidelines. The university will be doing assigned seating so they can track any potential outbreaks.

“We are doing live-streaming, so those unticketed guests can watch the ceremony via the internet,” adds Pass.

At Indiana University (IU) only students are allowed at their ceremonies. Anyone in attendance will need two negative covid tests that week or proof of vaccination. They will also have a virtual option for students and families. IU has invited students who graduated in 2020 to walk as well.

“We promised them last year, as soon as it was possible, we would invite them back to their campus to have live in-person graduation ceremony,” explains Doug Booher, IU’s Executive Director of University Events.

Purdue’s graduation will take place in the middle of May, and university officials hope COVID numbers continue to improve. IU will host their commencement on May 8th.