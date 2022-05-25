INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy 500 is quickly approaching, and police are making sure people are aware of restrictions around travel and parking ahead of the big weekend.

It may be the greatest spectacle of racing, but the Indy 500 can quickly become the biggest headache for motorists trying to maneuver around road and parking restrictions. To keep you from driving around in circles, we put together some things you need to know about ahead of race weekend.

What local traffic restrictions will be in place ahead of the Indy 500?

Like in years past, local and state law enforcement agencies will close Georgetown Road and 16th Street to all vehicle traffic during the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 29.

Starting 6 a.m. race morning, Georgetown Road will be closed south of 25th Street. After the road is closed no vehicle traffic, including placarded traffic, will be allowed to access the roadway.

Race patrons with placards that usually enter Gate 7 should enter Gate 2 on West 16th Street or Gate 10 on 30th Street. People who live in the area should make plans for this temporary closure.

The road will remain closed until the vast majority of pedestrian foot traffic clears from the roadway. The Speedway Police Department estimates this will take about an hour.

16th Street will also be closed between Olin Avenue to the East to the roundabout. It will close around noon until the end of the race. It will not be accessible from Polco Street, as it will be blocked off at 10th Street.

Anyone traveling east on Crawfordsville Road will be turned around at the 16th Street roundabout. Anyone traveling west on 16th Street from downtown will be diverted south on Olin Avenue.

What interstate traffic restrictions are in place ahead of the Indy 500?

People traveling to the Indy 500 from outside Indianapolis should be aware of four interstate projects that may cause some traffic headaches.

Clear Path 465

Motorists coming in from the east should be on the lookout for traffic connected to the Clear Path 465 project. There are reduced speed limits on I-465 between Keystone Avenue and East 56th Street.

Finish Line

Motorists coming in from the south should be on the lookout for traffic connected to the Finish Line project on State Road 37. There are restrictions along State Road 37 and closures on Thompson Road and West Edgewood Avenue.

North Split

Motorists taking I-65 should be aware of the north split closure at I-70. There are also several local traffic restrictions in place connected with the closure.

Ohio Street is closed until early June

Lewis Street is closed until mid July

The right turns from Michigan Street onto I-70 eastbound are closed Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.

I-70 near Mt. Comfort Road

Motorists coming in from the east should also be on the lookout for construction on I-70 near Mt. Comfort Road. The construction is spread between Mt. Comfort Road and State Road 9 East.

What parking restrictions will be in place for race weekend?

The Speedway Police Department is also reminding residents and motorists of restricted parking during race weekend.

No parking will be allowed during Indy 500 weekend on the south and east sides of any street in the area bound by 25th Street on the North, Georgetown Road on the east, Lynhurst Drive on the west, and Crawfordsville Road on the south. This restriction is in place from 6 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

There are also restricted parking areas for qualifications weekend from 6 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday and for the Indy 500 race weekend. This includes no parking in the following areas:

On both sides of Speedway Dr. from Lynhurst Dr. to Cord St.

On both sides of N. Auburn St. from 10th St. to Speedway Dr.

On both sides of 25th St. from Lynhurst Dr. to Philwood St.

On both sides of Lynhurst Dr. from 10th St. to 26th St.

On both sides of Cord St. from 16th St. to Speedway Dr.

On the south side of Speedway Dr. from Lynhurst Dr. to Cunningham Rd.

On both sides of 20th St. from the American Legion parking lot west to Crawfordsville Rd. (S.R. 136) and the entire 20th Street Ct.

On the west side of Winton Ave. from Crawfordsville Rd. (S.R. 136) to 20th St

On both sides of Auburn St. from Crawfordsville Rd. (S.R. 136) to 25th St.

On both sides of 22nd St. from Lynhurst Dr. to Main St.

On the west side of Allison St. from 22nd St. to Winton Ave.

On both sides of 16th St. from Biltmore St. to Cunningham Rd. and continuing on both sides of Cunningham Rd. to Crawfordsville Rd (S.R. 136).

On the north side of Meadowood Dr. from Lynhurst Dr. to Parkwood.

On both sides of 26th St. from Lynhurst Dr. to Moller Rd.

On the east side of Winton Ave. from 16th St. to Crawfordsville (S.R. 136).

Additionally, the Speedway Police Department said no one should park any vehicle, trailer, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle or any other utility vehicle trailer between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday through Sunday nights of the Indianapolis 500 race weekend. This restriction is in effect for:

In Meadowood Park and on the streets adjacent to Meadowood Park, including the north side of Meadowood Drive, the east side of Parkwood Drive, both sides of School Drive as it borders the east and north sides of Meadowood Park.

In Leonard Park and on the streets adjacent to Leonard Park, including Town Property at the end of Worth, the east side of Worth and the south side of 15th Street, as well as the Town Hall Parking lot.

Along the south side of 14th Street west from Winton Avenue to Lynhurst Drive.

Along the north side of 13th Street from Winton Avenue to Allison Street (Junior High West Side Access Drive).

Other streets requiring restricted parking are Main Street between 10th and 16th Streets and 16th Street from Main Street to Lynhurst Drive.

The Speedway Police Department said during the weekend of the Indianapolis 500, three hour parking will be enforced on both sides of Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street, from Friday, May 27, 2022, starting at 12 a.m. until Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

There will also be no parking on Main Street between 14th Street and 16th Street from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, due to an event. There will also be a temporary street closure in this area that will reopen at the conclusion of the event.

The Speedway Police Department said there will be no parking on Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street on Race Day, Sunday, May 29, starting at 12 a.m. In addition, there shall be no parking on Gilman Street or Allison Way including those areas designated for parallel parking on the north and east sides of the roadway on Race Day, Sunday, May 30, 2022, starting at 12 a.m.

Can I charge for people to park at my house?

Many people allow people to park at their homes for a fee for race weekend. However, the Speedway Police Department warns that it is unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to charge a fee of any type for access to or the right to park on any public street, thoroughfare, alley, or roadway in the Town of Speedway.

Can I camp overnight?

The Speedway Police Department said overnight camping and camping equipment, including tents, trailers, recreational vehicles and their use or parking thereof is not permitted in any playground, park or recreational area unless authorized by the Speedway Parks Board.

They said parking any trailer, recreational vehicle or commercial vehicle at an intersection of a driveway or alley with any other public streets or highways, or at an intersection of public streets or highways, is not permitted. It is also unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to park or camp in any trailer or recreational vehicle at any time on any street in the Town of Speedway.

What is the penalty for violating parking restrictions?

The Speedway Police Department said those in violation of parking restrictions during these time periods shall be subject to a $50.00 fine, plus towing and storage fees.

What happens after the race?

The Speedway Police Department said traffic patterns are established just before the end of the Indianapolis 500. The restrictions take effect at lap 180, not including the possibility of the race being called to an early end.

Speedway and surrounding area roadways are restricted to allow maximum movement of vehicular traffic out of Speedway. Police recommend that Speedway residents and businesses prepare for this traffic, as once roads fill with exiting traffic, it will be extremely difficult to get in and out of the town.