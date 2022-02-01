When will Indianapolis roads be cleared after the winter storm?

INDIANAPOLIS — As the winter storm approaches Indiana, the Indiana Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the road if they don’t have to be out.

Wednesday’s winter storm is expected to start with rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It will transition to a wintery mix by Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) said during the beginning of the weather event, rain and high winds pose risks of flooding and other weather-related issues. People can help reduce the potential for flooding by proactively checking storm drains, inlets, driveway culverts, and cross-pipes to remove yard debris, trash, and other obstructions.

If a roadway is impassable due to high water or a downed tree limb, residents should contact the

Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. Calls to the Mayor’s Action Center after normal business

hours can be directed to DPW Dispatch by selecting option 2.

Due to the rain, road crews will not be able to pre-treat the roads before the storm, causing some unique challenges. “The roads are not going to be pretreated,” said Dan Parker, director of the DPW. “We don’t put salt down to watch the rain wash it away.”

Once the rain transitions into freezing rain, crews will be out treating the roads and plowing for the duration of the winter storm. Without pretreatment, roadways are more likely to develop slick spots and snow to stick to pavement and bridges.

“We cannot stress enough how much when it starts to snow to stay off the roads,” said Parker. “If you don’t have to be out there. The roads are going to be slick for our partners in IMPD, fire department, and EMS. They’re going to be slick for our own trucks. If it’s dangerous for our drivers, it’s dangerous for you.”

While crews are plowing the roads, the DPW asks that people avoid parking on the street if possible. They should also not expect the roads to be clear by Thursday.

“Given the fact that the snow will come down and start to be heavy prior to Thursday morning’s commute if you don’t have to drive to work, please don’t,” said Parker. “We will work on inbound routes to downtown into various places starting Thursday morning, but it is going to take time with the kind of snowfall that’s expected in terms of speed. It is going to take time to clear the streets.” Parker also said people living off the major thoroughfares may have to wait longer until their roads are cleared.

“Our main priority is we’ve got to get major thoroughfares open so that emergency personnel can get people to hospitals or things like that,” said Parker. “We have contractors on standby, but those types of things are done when a storm is completed, not during the storm. So our major focus is to keep the health and safety of the residents of the city in one piece and then also make sure that commerce can continue for those that have to get to work.”

If people do have to be out on the road, they should slow down, increase following distance, give themselves extra time, and travel with an emergency kit. Parker says they should also make sure not to crowd or cut off plow trucks.

“We get reports from our snow drivers that residents decide to cut snow trucks off in traffic. I would say this is not a very smart idea,” said Parker. “It is a 12-to-15-ton vehicle with a blade on it that can cut a car in half. So please do not play chicken with a snow truck driver.”

As they are driving, people should be aware of power outages impacting street lights. If drivers see a traffic light that is out, they should treat it as a four-way stop.

Stay up to date on weather developments with FOX59 on-air or online. Get central Indiana weather alerts sent directly to your phone by downloading the Indy Weather Authority app. Click here for iPhone, and click here for Android.