INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few months, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take over Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in town on Wednesday to watch the Pacers season opener and give a preview of what fans can expect. The major announcement from Silver was the game itself will be reverting back to East vs. West.

It will be the first time Indianapolis has hosted the event since 1985.

“I think when people think of Indiana, one of the first things that comes to mind is basketball, so that’s why we’re so happy to be here,” Silver said.

League officials compared the game and its surrounding events to a Super Bowl with events utilizing venues across the city including Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

“Young, old and in between, there is literally going to be something for everybody,” said Tamika Catchings, who co-chaired the organizing committee.

Catchings has been working to put the event together since 2017. Indianapolis was supposed to host the game in 2021 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the city is better prepared than ever.

“When you look at how much the city has grown and all the new things that we’ve added,” Catching said. “Just walking around the city things continue to grow.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the game is expected to have a $320 million economic impact and tens of thousands of fans are expected to travel from out of state.

NBA fans attending Wednesday’s Pacers game said they can’t wait for the action to come to town.

“All the biggest stars in the NBA will be here,” Austin Cobb said. “I think it’ll be nice to be the center of the basketball world for a weekend in February.”

Tickets for the NBA Crossover, the league’s interactive fan experience at the Indiana Convention Center, are already on sale. They cost $24 for the first 24 hours after Wednesday’s announcement.

