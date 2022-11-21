INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. CBS4 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.

Bob Evans – Bob Evans says it will have special meals and breakfast favorites all day long for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.

Boston Market – Boston Market is offering dine-in on Thanksgiving. Check your neighborhood store to find what hours they’ll be open.

Cracker Barrel – Since 1969, Cracker Barrel has opened its restaurants for families on Thanksgiving, and that tradition will continue until 2021.

Fogo de Chao – Fogo de Chao offers a limited number of reservations on Thanksgiving. If you’re interested, book now.

Golden Corral – Golden Corral will be open with its holiday buffet full of turkey, stuffing and pie.

Lucky Lou – The Chinese spot in Indy specialized in handcrafted dumplings and Dimsum and will be open on Thanksgiving.

Matt the Miller’s – This Carmel restaurant is open from 11am-5pm on Thanksgiving, but reservations are required.

Pots & Pans Pie Co. – The north side spot that specializes in both sweet and savory pies will be open from 8am-Noon on Thanksgiving.

Ruby Tuesday – Most locations will be open for dine-in customers.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Ruth’s Chris is offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at $44.

Seasons 52 – Turkey, mashed potatoes and all of the other favorites for $34.95 for adults.

TGI Friday’s – Most TGI Friday’s locations will open with their standard menus for Thanksgiving.

The Capital Grille – How does Brioche Stuffing sound? That and more is on The Capital Grille’s menu starting at $47 for adults.

The Oceanaire – Open from noon-9pm on Thanksgiving, The Oceanaire offers a turkey dinner with all the sides for $50.

Waffle House – The breakfast-food chain is open 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving.