What parents should expect before and after their kids get the COVID-19 vaccine

CBS NEWS — With young children finally able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, pediatricians are educating parents on what to expect before and after the shot. Doctors say knowing what to expect is good practice for any vaccine.

The CDC does not recommend giving pain relievers beforehand to try to prevent side effects because they could possibly affect how well the vaccine works. “It is advised to avoid fever reducers such as Tylenol and Motrin because in some studies it has been shown they affect the immune system, even though it’s very few studies. We just don’t really know,” says Dr. Jo-An Luna Choe with Soha Pediatrics.

Dr. Choe says children should be sitting or lying down when they get their vaccine. “If the child gets too nervous or too upset, then they can have vasovagal reaction where they drop their blood pressures and they can pass out. It’s not just exclusive to the COVID vaccine”

Patients should stay in the office for 15 minutes after the shot, just in case they have an allergic reaction. And they should take it easy for the rest of the day. “It’s ok to have a fever, achiness, soreness, Anything like that. If it’s going on beyond three days, call the pediatrician just to check in,” Dr. Choe says.

Elizabeth Clay Roy has been preparing her daughter to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Seven-year-old Ameya says it’s important, “so I get protected from COVID-19.” Elizabeth added, “For our family, this is a turning point in what has been an incredibly difficult 18 months.”

With Ameya vaccinated, this family has big plans. “I’m really excited about the holidays this year and being able to celebrate with more family and friends,” Elizabeth says. But they still plan to take precautions to protect their family and community.

If your child experiences any pain or discomfort after getting vaccinated, the CDC says to talk to your doctor about taking over the counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.