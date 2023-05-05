(STACKER) — You’ve done everything on your checklist. Got pet insurance and found a great, affordable veterinarian. Didn’t forget to puppy-proof the house and scanned high and low for the best quality dog food. Just one important thing left to decide: What will you name your new furry family member?

In the past century, our furry best friends have had various commonly found names. Spike, Fido, and Buddy have proved popular. But whether you go with a much-loved classic or if you’re looking for something more unique, you want to make sure it’s just right. To find out which names are favorites today, Wag! ranked the top 10 most popular dog names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., based on data provided by its users.

So what’s in a name, you might ask? Sometimes, what you see is what you get. Other times, it’s quite the complete opposite. According to the PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables, which helps get your puppy’s attention faster. Another helpful tip: Pick a name you won’t get tired of repeating.

Out of all the commonly picked names, four consistently appeared in all 51 lists. Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie rank nationally at #1, #2, #3, and #4, respectively. Number five’s entry, Lucy, didn’t make the cut in the top 10 of five states. The most unique top 10 names came from Hawaii. Alex, Koa, and Kona solely appear on the list of the Aloha state. Just six other states, plus Washington D.C., have at least one dog name that appears only on their lists. Alaska, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming each have two unique dog names, while Idaho, Washington D.C., and New Hampshire have one each.

Find out if your canine companion’s name made the cut!

A white fluffy dog lying in the grass.
Alabama

The most popular dog names in Alabama are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Bear

#9. Sadie

#10. Bailey

A group of sled dogs running in the snow toward the sun.
Alaska

The most popular dog names in Alaska are:

#1. Chara

#2. Luna

#3. Bella

#4. Max

#5. Koda (tied)

#5. Charlie (tied)

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Lucy

#10. Athena (tied)

#10. Buddy (tied)

#10. Moose (tied)

A dog on a leash in the desert landscape of Sedona.
Arizona

The most popular dog names in Arizona are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Lucy

#7. Buddy

#8. Coco

#9. Milo

#10. Lola

A pug running in the grass.
Arkansas

The most popular dog names in Arkansas are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Bear

#8. Sadie

#9. Buddy

#10. Stella

A brown dog in the hills.
California

The most popular dog names in California are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Lola

#7. Lucy

#8. Daisy

#9. Buddy

#10. Milo

A brown dog wearing saddle bags in the mountains.
Colorado

The most popular dog names in Colorado are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Bear

#10. Lola

A person walking with a husky in the snow.
Connecticut

The most popular dog names in Connecticut are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Cooper

#6. Bailey

#7. Lucy

#8. Daisy

#9. Rocky

#10. Coco

A golden retriever.
Delaware

The most popular dog names in Delaware are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Bailey

#4. Charlie

#5. Luna

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Milo (tied)

#8. Lucy (tied)

#10. Coco

A dog napping on the beach.
Florida

The most popular dog names in Florida are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Coco

#5. Lola

#6. Charlie

#7. Milo

#8. Daisy

#9. Lucy

#10. Bailey

A small brown-and-white dog.
Georgia

The most popular dog names in Georgia are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Bailey

#7. Coco

#8. Daisy

#9. Cooper

#10. Lola

A small white dog running on the beach.
Hawaii

The most popular dog names in Hawaii are:

#1. Alex

#2. Milo

#3. Bella

#4. Luna

#5. Kona

#6. Nala

#7. Koa

#8. Buddy

#9. Max

#10. Daisy (tied)

#10. Charlie (tied)

#10. Duke (tied)

A brown Labrador sitting on a rock with mountains in the background.
Idaho

The most popular dog names in Idaho are:

#1. Charlie

#2. Bella

#3. Daisy

#4. Luna

#5. Max

#6. Lucy

#7. Cooper

#8. Molly (tied)

#8. Bear (tied)

#10. Winston

A small brown poodle.
Illinois

The most popular dog names in Illinois are:

#1. Bella

#2. Charlie

#3. Max

#4. Luna

#5. Coco

#6. Lucy

#7. Cooper

#8. Daisy

#9. Lola

#10. Buddy

A black-and-white dog running with a ball in its mouth.
Indiana

The most popular dog names in Indiana are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Milo

#10. Buddy

A white-and-brown bulldog running with a stick.
Iowa

The most popular dog names in Iowa are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Stella

#9. Bailey

#10. Bear

A black-and-white pointer dog outside.
Kansas

The most popular dog names in Kansas are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Bear

#8. Buddy

#9. Cooper

#10. Stella

A brown Labrador looking through a fence.
Kentucky

The most popular dog names in Kentucky are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Milo

#9. Sadie

#10. Molly

A Catahoula leopard dog.
Louisiana

The most popular dog names in Louisiana are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Buddy

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper (tied)

#8. Lola (tied)

#10. Coco

A collie dog outside.
Maine

The most popular dog names in Maine are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Lucy

#4. Max

#5. Charlie

#6. Daisy

#7. Buddy

#8. Molly

#9. Bailey

#10. Cooper

A small brown-and-white dog sitting by the door holding a leash in its mouth.
Maryland

The most popular dog names in Maryland are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Bailey

#6. Milo

#7. Lucy

#8. Coco

#9. Rocky

#10. Daisy

A brown dog on a fallen tree over the river.
Massachusetts

The most popular dog names in Massachusetts are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Bailey

#6. Cooper

#7. Lucy

#8. Lola

#9. Daisy

#10. Buddy

A white furry dog on the beach at Lake Michigan.
Michigan

The most popular dog names in Michigan are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Buddy

#9. Milo

#10. Bailey

A small black-and-white King Charles spaniel on a gray chair.
Minnesota

The most popular dog names in Minnesota are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Lucy

#4. Charlie

#5. Max

#6. Daisy

#7. Bailey

#8. Stella

#9. Cooper

#10. Lola

A beagle running in the grass with a blue ball.
Mississippi

The most popular dog names in Mississippi are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Lucy

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Luna

#7. Coco

#8. Bear (tied)

#8. Duke (tied)

#10. Buddy

A boxer dog kneeling down to get a ball.
Missouri

The most popular dog names in Missouri are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Buddy

#10. Stella

A brown dog in a tent looking out at the mountains.
Montana

The most popular dog names in Montana are:

#1. Charlie

#2. Bella

#3. Luna

#4. Bailey

#5. Lucy

#6. Moose

#7. Gus

#8. Max

#9. Scout

#10. Duke (tied)

#10. Buddy (tied)

#10. Daisy (tied)

A gray-and-white bearded collie lying in the grass.
Nebraska

The most popular dog names in Nebraska are:

#1. Bella

#2. Charlie

#3. Luna

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Buddy

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper

#9. Stella

#10. Milo

A black-and-white dog running through a Redstone Canyon.
Nevada

The most popular dog names in Nevada are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Buddy

#7. Milo (tied)

#7. Daisy (tied)

#9. Lola

#10. Rocky

A dalmatian drinking water in the river.
New Hampshire

The most popular dog names in New Hampshire are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Tucker

#5. Daisy

#6. Bailey

#7. Max

#8. Cooper

#9. Buddy

#10. Sadie (tied)

#10. Lucy (tied)

A black miniature schnauzer looking over a log.
New Jersey

The most popular dog names in New Jersey are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Milo

#7. Bailey

#8. Rocky

#9. Cooper

#10. Lola

A happy dog riding in the car with the window down.
New Mexico

The most popular dog names in New Mexico are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Daisy

#5. Charlie

#6. Lucy

#7. Coco

#8. Milo

#9. Lola

#10. Duke (tied)

#10. Bailey (tied)

A person walking a small brown fluffy dog.
New York

The most popular dog names in New York are:

#1. Max

#2. Bella

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Rocky

#7. Milo

#8. Lola

#9. Bailey

#10. Lucy

A brown-and-white corgi running.
North Carolina

The most popular dog names in North Carolina are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Sadie

#10. Buddy

A doberman lying in a field of yellow flowers.
North Dakota

The most popular dog names in North Dakota are:

#1. Luna

#2. Charlie

#3. Max

#4. Daisy (tied)

#4. Cooper (tied)

#6. Bella

#7. Molly

#8. Bear

#9. Bailey

#10. Milo

A black Labrador in a field.
Ohio

The most popular dog names in Ohio are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Bailey

#9. Milo

#10. Buddy

A black-and-white border collie in a field.
Oklahoma

The most popular dog names in Oklahoma are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Daisy (tied)

#4. Charlie (tied)

#6. Lucy

#7. Buddy

#8. Sadie

#9. Bear

#10. Molly

A happy white-and-brown dog lying in the grass.
Oregon

The most popular dog names in Oregon are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Milo

#6. Max

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper

#9. Bear

#10. Buddy

A brown labradoodle sitting on a sidewalk.
Pennsylvania

The most popular dog names in Pennsylvania are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Bailey

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Lucy

#9. Buddy

#10. Rocky

A brown dog sitting in a field of flowers.
Rhode Island

The most popular dog names in Rhode Island are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Max

#4. Bailey (tied)

#4. Charlie (tied)

#6. Milo

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper (tied)

#8. Lucy (tied)

#10. Lola

A gray great dane puppy in a meadow.
South Carolina

The most popular dog names in South Carolina are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Cooper

#6. Bailey

#7. Lucy

#8. Sadie

#9. Daisy

#10. Buddy

A person sitting on a rock in the mountains with a heeler mix dog.
South Dakota

The most popular dog names in South Dakota are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Max

#4. Lucy

#5. Charlie (tied)

#5. Bailey (tied)

#7. Murphy

#8. Stella

#9. Cooper (tied)

#9. Bear (tied)

#9. Zoey (tied)

A black fluffy dog in a forest.
Tennessee

The most popular dog names in Tennessee are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Lucy

#4. Charlie

#5. Max

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Sadie

#9. Bear

#10. Bailey

A small black-and-white dog in a field of Bluebonnets.
Texas

The most popular dog names in Texas are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Coco

#7. Lola

#8. Lucy

#9. Bailey

#10. Buddy

A brown dog in a red bandanna in front of a lake.
Utah

The most popular dog names in Utah are:

#1. Luna

#2. Charlie

#3. Max

#4. Bella

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Milo

#8. Koda

#9. Bear

#10. Cooper

A white akita dog in the hills.
Vermont

The most popular dog names in Vermont are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna (tied)

#2. Charlie (tied)

#4. Lucy

#5. Daisy

#6. Bailey

#7. Max

#8. Stella

#9. Sadie (tied)

#9. Bear (tied)

#9. Cooper (tied)

A brown-and-white dog in the forest.
Virginia

The most popular dog names in Virginia are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Bailey

#7. Lucy

#8. Cooper

#9. Coco

#10. Milo

A brown-and-white hound dog.
Washington

The most popular dog names in Washington are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Milo

#7. Cooper

#8. Daisy

#9. Bailey

#10. Buddy

A German shepherd lying on a wooden bridge.
Washington DC

The most popular dog names in Washington D.C. are:

#1. Bella

#2. Charlie

#3. Luna

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Milo

#7. Coco

#8. Lola

#9. Teddy

#10. Cooper

A small brown dog.
West Virginia

The most popular dog names in West Virginia are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Cooper

#5. Buddy

#6. Sadie (tied)

#6. Charlie (tied)

#8. Daisy

#9. Bailey (tied)

#9. Lucy (tied)

A large brown Bordeaux dog running in the snow.
Wisconsin

The most popular dog names in Wisconsin are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Buddy

#10. Nala

A black-and-white dog wearing a blue coat in front of a campfire with mountains in the background.
Wyoming

The most popular dog names in Wyoming are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Daisy (tied)

#3. Charlie (tied)

#5. Cooper

#6. Max

#7. Bailey (tied)

#7. Molly (tied)

#9. Dixie (tied)

#9. Loki (tied)

This story originally appeared on Wag! and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.