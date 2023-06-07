INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re shopping for a new or used vehicle, high prices and steep financing may have you thinking about how durable your next purchase will be.

Thankfully, there’s a guide for that.

A new list by iSeeCars lays out the vehicles that are most likely to reach 250,000 miles. For this year’s list, the company analyzed more than 260 million vehicles sold between 2021 and 2022.

It found the average vehicle on the road today has only a 12% chance of making it to a quarter-million miles.

However, 23 cars, trucks and SUVs have a 20% chance or better of hitting that mark:

Ford F-350 Super Duty

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Tundra

Toyota Sequoia

Ford F-250 Super Duty

Honda Pilot

Toyota Tacoma

GMC Sierra 2500 HD

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

Toyota 4Runner

Toyota Avalon

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Acura MDX

Honda Element

Honda CR-V

Honda Accord

Chevrolet Avalanche

Ram 2500

Ram 3500

Toyota Sienna

Subaru Outback

GMC Yukon XL

Toyota Camry

It’s worth noting that 10 of the 23 vehicles are trucks. Toyota is the most durable brand with eight vehicles on the list. Overall, the most durable vehicle was the Ford F-350, with a nearly 50% chance of reaching 250,000 miles.

The survey notes that pickup trucks are built to hold up to construction use, so it’s not surprising so many of them would make the list. In fact, pickup trucks in general have a 26% chance of reaching 250,000 miles.

However, don’t forget about some durable small cars on the list, such as the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

If you’re looking for a specific type of vehicle, the list can help guide you. It has separate sections for the longest-lasting SUVs, minivans and small cars, in addition to pickup trucks.

You can see the full list and methods for how it was compiled here.