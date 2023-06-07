INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re shopping for a new or used vehicle, high prices and steep financing may have you thinking about how durable your next purchase will be.
Thankfully, there’s a guide for that.
A new list by iSeeCars lays out the vehicles that are most likely to reach 250,000 miles. For this year’s list, the company analyzed more than 260 million vehicles sold between 2021 and 2022.
It found the average vehicle on the road today has only a 12% chance of making it to a quarter-million miles.
However, 23 cars, trucks and SUVs have a 20% chance or better of hitting that mark:
- Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Toyota Land Cruiser
- Toyota Tundra
- Toyota Sequoia
- Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Honda Pilot
- Toyota Tacoma
- GMC Sierra 2500 HD
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD
- Toyota 4Runner
- Toyota Avalon
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Acura MDX
- Honda Element
- Honda CR-V
- Honda Accord
- Chevrolet Avalanche
- Ram 2500
- Ram 3500
- Toyota Sienna
- Subaru Outback
- GMC Yukon XL
- Toyota Camry
It’s worth noting that 10 of the 23 vehicles are trucks. Toyota is the most durable brand with eight vehicles on the list. Overall, the most durable vehicle was the Ford F-350, with a nearly 50% chance of reaching 250,000 miles.
The survey notes that pickup trucks are built to hold up to construction use, so it’s not surprising so many of them would make the list. In fact, pickup trucks in general have a 26% chance of reaching 250,000 miles.
However, don’t forget about some durable small cars on the list, such as the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.
If you’re looking for a specific type of vehicle, the list can help guide you. It has separate sections for the longest-lasting SUVs, minivans and small cars, in addition to pickup trucks.
You can see the full list and methods for how it was compiled here.