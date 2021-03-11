What are the happiest cities in US?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wallethub.com released a new study Wednesday ranking 182 of the country’s largest cities based on the happiness of their residents.

The website said it examined each city based on 31 indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Fremont, California, was listed as the happiest city in the United States, while Detroit, Michigan, came in last.

Wallethub said the study compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions:

Emotional and physical well-being

Income and employment

Community and environment.

The study also found three cities in California — San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont — had the lowest rate for depression. Meanwhile, Billings, Montana, came in with the highest depression rate.

People in Detroit are getting the least amount of adequate sleep, the study found, while residents in South Burlington, Vermont, have the highest rate for adequate sleep.

The study also found that six cities — Casper, Wyoming; Billings, Montana; Juneau, Alaska; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Rapid City, South Dakota — have the highest rate for suicide. Jersey City, New Jersey, has the lowest rate.

People in Burlington, Vermont, are working the fewest hours, while people in Cheyenne, Wyoming, are working the most.

Click here for the full study.