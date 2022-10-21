We’re off to a much warmer start across central Indiana with temperatures running ~15° to 20° warmer than they were Thursday morning. Breezy southerly winds, low humidity and sunshine will send temperatures surging to the low 70s this afternoon. It’s going to be a great day as we close out the work week and look forward to all our weekend plans. If you don’t have any outdoor plans for the next few days, make them! The weather is going to be fantastic.

Elevated fire danger

After temperatures dropped to the upper 20s Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has announced an end to the growing the season for central Indiana. There will be no more frost or freeze headlines until next spring. However, the dry conditions are impacting more than just the growing season. Much of the area has returned to moderate drought conditions and Indianapolis is short nearly 2″ of rainfall for October. An enhanced fire risk will continue in the area for the next several days. Low humidity combined with the dry, windy conditions has lead to a higher fire danger. Any fires that develop will spread quickly and outdoor burning is not recommended.

A fantastic weekend!

While bonfires are discouraged during this time, there are still plenty of other fall activities to enjoy this weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be running in the mid to upper 70s, with sunshine and breezy winds.

Rain chances next week

Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until Monday, but even then, only spotty showers are expected. More favorable rain chances come Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.