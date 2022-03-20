INDIANAPOLIS — Both Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse filled with fans Saturday as downtown businesses once again cashed in on large out-of-town crowds.

Saturday brought the second round of March Madness action to Gainbridge and Supercross to Lucas Oil.

Bars and restaurants across downtown have been working hard to keep up with the big crowds throughout the long weekend.

“Awesome, absolutely awesome,” said Rob Strong, the owner of the Whistle Stop Inn near Lucas Oil. “And we’ve been packed since Wednesday.”

Strong said after a long winter and another COVID surge, these crowds have him calling in more staff than usual.

“Staff’s a little tired, wore out, not used to the business, but we’re ready for it,” he said.

Being just a few blocks from Lucas Oil, Strong said they’ve seen a huge crowd for Supercross.

”Everybody is just having a good time, having fun, back to normal,” Strong said.

Steve Reeher is from the Pittsburgh area but is in town for Supercross. He spent Saturday afternoon at Whistle Stop before heading into Lucas Oil Stadium.

”Good atmosphere, fun time,” Reeher said. “Ya, I like it down here.”

Less than a mile away, Michigan and Tennessee fans were heading into Gainbridge for the first NCAA Tournament game of the day in Indy.

Some fans have been in Indy since the first round on Thursday, others decided to make the trip less than 24 hours before tip off.

”Next thing you know, 30 minutes later, we got the tickets booked, we got the hotel room, Indianapolis here we come,” said Jeff Wilcox, a Tennessee fan who left at 4 a.m. Saturday morning to get to Indy.

Indy is hosting just a fraction of the tournament this year compared to being home to all the madness last year, but strong says a COVID-restriction free tourney makes all the difference.

“Without the restrictions, we got more people coming in, more people are downtown for it, I believe,” he said. “It falling on St. Patrick’s Day and Supercross is been tremendous.”

Strong sees this weekend as a springboard into warmer months and an even busier downtown.

“Everything is looking up and up,” he said.

As for the weather turning cold after a beautiful St. Patrick’s Day, Strong said he hasn’t seen it have any effect on the crowds. He said he’s seen plenty of people still out and moving around downtown.