A warm front will northward across Indiana tonight. Ahead of the front temperatures will stay mild and rain will become more widespread after 7pm. Rain coverage will peak around 9pm and taper off after Midnight. Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is likely, so this will not be a major rain event.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of central Indiana. It will be in effect through 10am Wednesday. Winds gusting up to 50 mph could cause trees to be knocked down and lead to some power outages. Wednesday will be a Spring-like day, sunny, windy and warm with highs in the 60s. The wind advisory expires at 10am but we’ll stay breezy into the afternoon, on southwest winds.

Another round of rain and storms will arrive on Thursday and strong to severe storms are likely. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with any severe storms but at this time, an isolated rotating storm can’t be ruled out. Along with rain and storms, temperatures will fall and we may transition to a light rain/snow mix late Thursday into early Friday. A brief shot of cold air will move in and we’ll close the work week with highs near freezing.

The cold blast will only last for one day. For the weekend expect sunshine with a quick temperature turnaround. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday and in the 50s Sunday.

