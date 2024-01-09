Wind whipped rain Tuesday with gusts near 35 mph. We had an icy mix and snow showers late Monday and early Tuesday. Temperatures warming this morning have shifted us over to rain across the area. We’ve already seen some ponding on the roadways and that will continue into the day. The rain eases again this afternoon, turning more scattered. However, we will keep waves of off and on showers through the day, until we turn to snow again tonight. Overall, rainfall totals up to 1″ in some spots will be possible with most locations coming in closer to 3/4″.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid and upper 40s before the cold front slides through the state. This will send temperatures quickly falling in the mid 30s this evening and into the upper 20s overnight. Scattered snow showers will develop this evening and light accumulations up to 1.5″ are possible into early Wednesday. This could lead to slick spots on the roadways.

Winds will be at their peak early Wednesday gusting near 40 mph. They ease but remain rather windy with gusts falling to 20 mph by the late afternoon. It will be a colder start with wind chills in the teens tomorrow morning and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 30s.