Wet, windy Thursday on tap with sunnier days around the corner

We’re heading into a wet and windy Thursday. Showers will arrive in our southern counties late Wednesday evening and continue to spread north overnight. Have the rain gear ready for your morning commute, and allow yourself extra time on the roads.

Flooding in low lying areas is certainly possible. Rainfall totals of 1-2″ are likely in many locations, especially those areas south of I-70.

Rain eases into Thursday afternoon before departing Thursday night. Overall, the day will be rather uncomfortable. On top of the rain, winds will gust above 25 mph at times while temperatures only peak near 50-degrees.

Looking for warmer or brighter days? We have both in the forecast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for Halloween on Saturday with a string of sunny days coming next week. Temperatures start getting back on track by Election Day on Tuesday.