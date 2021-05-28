Wet and cooler conditions to close the week

INDIANAPOLIS– It’s a wet start to your Friday as we close out the week. Unfortunately, these showers are going to stick around here on this Carb Day. Showers are scattered across central Indiana this morning and while there are many dry areas out there too, be sure to have the rain gear close by. Off and on showers will linger around all day long.

Low pressure is passing over the state today. While it’s overhead, it will be pulling in cooler air to our northern counties and warmer air to our southern counties. It’s the positioning of this low that will create quite a large temperature spread across the state through the early afternoon.

As this low pushes off to the east and a cold front passes early this afternoon, everyone will see temperatures taking a dive. Indianapolis has already hit a high temperature of 71-degrees this morning, which occurred just after midnight. By the late afternoon, temperatures will have fallen lower 60s and upper 50s. A few thunderstorm can’t be ruled out today, especially in the early afternoon. However, any storms that do develop will be non-severe.

Cooler air will continue to settle into the state tonight, causing us to start off our long weekend on the chilly side. Temperatures by Saturday morning will have dropped down to the mid and upper 40s. A few isolated showers linger around early Saturday morning but most of the days will turn dry. Heavy cloud cover and breezy northeasterly winds will keep temperatures cool for Saturday as high temperatures only rebound to the lower 60s. Some locations will struggle to break out of the upper 50s! Race Day (Sunday) will be much better. Temperatures will once again be off to a cooler start, in the mid 40s, but the afternoon will come with sunshine and temperatures rising to the lower 70s. We stay dry for Memorial Day too and kick temperatures up a few degrees, into the mid 70s by the afternoon.