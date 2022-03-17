WESTFIELD, Ind. — The YMCA is one step closer to building a new center in Westfield thanks to a commitment by the city.

On Thursday, the organization announced a commitment of $5 million from the City of Westfield to help fund the project. With the commitment, the YMCA has raised a total of $14.5 million of the $16.5 million needed to fully fund the new facility.

The YMCA says the facility will include a wellness center, basketball courts, demonstration kitchen, community gathering spaces, access to the Monon Trail and other amenities. It will be connected to the previously-constructed 35,000 square-foot Westfield Aquatic Center.

“I think a pledge now gives them the tools they need to get to the finish line fundraising,” Councilman Scott Willis said. “I think it’s critical that certain donors see the city is in.”

The YMCA says the new facility will provide an opportunity to continue to engage the community through programs currently operating, such as LiveSTRONG at the YMCA, the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program, swim lessons, and day camp.

“We’ve been working alongside leaders from the City of Westfield for some time on this project, and we are incredibly grateful that they have joined our other donors to bring a YMCA to the community,” said Gregg Hiland, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis. “Partnering with the City of Westfield to build this YMCA will help achieve the vision of supporting the well-being of families and friends in this community through programs focused on healthy living, youth development and social responsibility.”

A groundbreaking for the Y will occur after the remaining $2 million is committed.