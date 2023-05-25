GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — An Indiana woman from Westfield is dead after emergency services personnel say she became unresponsive while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

National Park Service (NPS) emergency services personnel say they responded to an unresponsive hiker around 9 p.m. Soon after the hiker became pulseless and all attempts of resuscitation were unsuccessful. The victim was identified as a 36-year-old woman from Westfield who was trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in one day.

Park rangers at the Grand Canyon National Park urge visitors especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. In the summer months temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120℉ in the shade.

Rangers do not advise hiking in the inner canyon between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as most heat-related illnesses are from hikers on the trail between these hours. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

An investigation into the deadly incident is being conducted by NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available as of Thursday morning.