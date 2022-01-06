Westfield Washington Schools to require masks starting Friday due to rise in COVID cases

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Westfield Washington Schools, district leaders announced that starting Friday face coverings would be required in all buildings.

In a message to families, Westfield Washington Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul A. Kaiser said that all but two schools went above the 1.75% threshold of positive cases based on their COVID-19 protocols.

Face coverings will now be required for all before, during and after school activities.

The district must remain under a mask mandate until all nine schools have a positivity rate that is below 1%.

“We will continue to conduct contact tracing and notifying families if their child has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” Kaiser said in the message. “In masked situations, close contacts do not have to quarantine as long as they do not show symptoms.”

Due to federal mask mandate, masks will continue to be required on school buses.