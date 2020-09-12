Westfield police looking for person of interest in several crimes around Marion County

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is looking for help finding a man they say is a person of interest in several crimes around Marion County.

The department said officers responded to several vehicle break-ins on August 24 where property including credit and debit cards were reported stolen. Some of those cards were used by someone at retail stores on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police were able to get surveillance footage of the person, and are looking for help identifying him. They want to talk to him about his possession and use of the stolen cards.

The department also says he is a person of interest in several other incidents in and around Marion County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.