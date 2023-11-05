WESTFIELD, Ind. — Detectives with the Westfield Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Pacers Athletic Center at Grand Park Sunday night.

Multiple departments were dispatched to the basketball facility around 6:30 p.m.

At this time, police officials say it doesn’t appear anyone was shot. Police said they do not believe there is an active threat to the public. Detectives are still processing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300.