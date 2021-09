WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield man is in custody after police say he mishandled a firearm, fatally shooting his stepson early Tuesday morning.

The Westfield Police Department said the shooting happened at the KC Acres Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Garrick Backer “mishandled the gun.” In the process, the firearm went off, fatally wounding his 18-year-old stepson.

The department took Baker into custody on preliminary charges of Criminal recklessness and reckless homicide.