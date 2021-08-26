Westfield launching new crosswalk system at 161st Street, Monon Trail

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Walkers on the Monon Trail in Westfield are a bit safer with the new crosswalk on 161st Street.

Officials say the high-intensity active crosswalk, or “HAWK,” system will help make crossing safer for both pedestrians and drivers. Pedestrians will push a button to cross and then drivers will see a stoplight on the crosswalk.

While this isn’t the perfect solution, officials say it’s safer than what they had before.

“Ultimately, the best solution would be to separate pedestrians and vehicular traffic with a separated crossing be it a tunnel or a bridge but for the time being if we can make it that much safer by installing this system, that’s what we’re gonna do,” said Chris Mcconnell, the Parks and Recreational Superintendent.

There are plans to turn the crossing into a tunnel, but those are currently in the design stage and haven’t been put before the town council.