West Lafayette to supply free tampons, pads in city restrooms

A picture taken in Nantes on February 24, 2016 shows tampons. (Photo By LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)Residual amounts of potentially toxic substances were found in sanitary pads and tampons, French consumer rights group “60 Millions de Consommateurs” announced, urging the government to impose stricter control on the products. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Journal and Courier) — West Lafayette will start supplying free feminine hygiene products in all city building restrooms, including men’s and gender-neutral restrooms.

The move comes after Purdue University began offering free menstrual care products in its campus bathrooms.

After the City Council approved a similar resolution, Mayor John Dennies said it was time the city started stocking feminine products in all restrooms of West Lafayette’s facilities. That includes the $31.5 million Wellness and Aquatic Center that’s scheduled to open early next year.

Two members of the City Council who sponsored the resolution said that if toilet paper is supplied, feminine products should be too.