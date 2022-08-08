MONTICELLO, Ind. — An investigation was launched over the weekend into the drowning death of a West Lafayette man Saturday in the Tippecanoe River.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the river around 8:15 p.m. after a 911 call said a possible drowning occurred near the 600 block of North 1225 West.

There, witnesses said that 19-year-old Jose Salvador Chihuaque-Amaro was swimming in the river when he began to struggle, went underwater and never resurfaced. Officers immediately began searching for the West Lafayette man.

Chihuaque-Amaro’s body was found in the water around 10:30 p.m. Sunday by boaters near where he was last seen, DNR said. The incident is still under investigation.

DNR said that other assisting agencies included the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Delphi Fire Department, Carroll County Coroner’s Office and Carroll County EMA.