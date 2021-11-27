West Lafayette man arrested after a pursuit with a stolen semi-truck

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Jonathan Cain, 33, of West Lafayette, was arrested on Saturday just after midnight after he had stolen a semi-truck, struck two vehicles and fled.

Dispatch had received a 911 call that a semi-truck had fled the scene of a crash after hitting two vehicles on SR 25 near County Road 900 East. State Trooper Benjamin Fike had attempted to stop the Freightliner as it was getting onto I-65 southbound, and the pursuit began.

Cain had avoided multiple sets of tire deflation devices before finally hitting one at MM 158. The pursuit continued to MM 148 before the semi-truck went offroad. Cain was then taken into custody and showed signs of impairment.

Further investigation revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .095 percent, and Cain failed the field sobriety test. The semi-truck company was notified, and it was then when information was released that Cain had stolen the Freightliner and the trailer.

He was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Unauthorized Control of a Vehicle – Level 5 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Prior) – Level 5 Felony

Possession of Stolen Property – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

Aggressive Driving – Class A Misdemeanor

Leaving the Scene of a Crash – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Cain is currently in Tippecanoe County Jail.