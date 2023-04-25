INDIANAPOLIS — A Wendy’s restaurant on Indy’s south side was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning with the suspect making off with over $1,000, according to police reports.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department incident report shows officers were called around 5:25 a.m. to a business on the city’s south side for a robbery that had occurred five minutes prior.

Upon arrival at the business, listed in the report as the Wendy’s restaurant at 5250 S. East Street just south of I-465, officers spoke with multiple employees and witnesses that said an armed robbery had just occurred at the business.

The IMPD incident report lists the suspect as a female and says a handgun was used in the robbery.

The suspect allegedly took off with around $1,450 in cash, police said. No other information was provided in the report taken by IMPD.