Wendy’s restaurant closed for day after early morning fire

Firefighters respond to fire at Wendy’s on W. Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Wendy’s restaurant on the west side will be closed Tuesday due to an early morning fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Wendy’s location at 5055 W. Washington Street just before 5:50 a.m.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly. It started in the fryer and was put out by crews with portable extinguishers. The restaurant’s hood system also helped to put the fire out quickly.

Firefighters said one civilian was treated and released for minor injuries.

It’s not clear if the closure will be longer than one day.